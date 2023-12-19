Hostage negotiations 'positive,' but no agreement in sight

Discussions center on facilitating Hamas releases of female, sick, and injured detainees while addressing who and how many total captives would be freed

Israeli, Hamas and international mediators are engaged in complex, gradual talks aimed at securing both a limited Gaza ceasefire and a prisoner swap to free Israeli civilians held captive by Hamas since October.

A recent high-level meeting between the heads of Mossad, the CIA, and Qatar's government in Warsaw made progress but an agreement remains distant, according to multiple media reports.

Discussions center on facilitating Hamas releases of female, sick, and injured detainees while addressing who and how many total captives would be freed.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Potential release of jailed terrorists with Israeli blood on their hands also factors into negotiations. But Israeli officials state they are open to all options for a deal with Hamas, despite past refusals of such agreements.

MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Egypt is additionally spearheading separate channels towards an Israel-Hamas truce, and are expected to host Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh this week for further ceasefire dialogue.

Despite the positive steps to a truce, Israel has cautioned that not agreement would bring a permanent end to the war against Hamas.