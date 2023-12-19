Hamas and its affiliated terror groups frequently publishes hostage videos to psychologically torment families and Israelis

Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Tuesday released a psychological warfare hostage video of two Israeli hostages, Eelad Katzir and Gadi Moses, alive in Gaza.

Elad is the son of Hana Katzir, who released from Hamas captivity in November.

The release of the video comes as Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and the United States attempt to broker another hostage and prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas to halt fighting in Gaza.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

The head of Israel's Mossad has met this week with Prime Minister of Qatar in Europe, and is expected to meet once again with the Qatari leader about a potential agreement later this week.

Discussions center on facilitating Hamas releases of female, sick, and injured detainees while addressing who and how many total captives would be freed.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

However, a Hamas official said no exchange negotiations will occur until Israel stops its military campaign.

Hamas and its affiliated terror groups frequently publishes hostage videos to psychologically torment families and Israelis. The timing of this latest video's recording is unclear.