IDF announces death of Captain Lior Sivan, raising Gaza ground op toll to 133

Israel Defense Forces reserve soldier, Captain Lior Sivan from Beit Shemesh, was a combat office and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday morning the name of a fallen soldier, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 133.

Captain (res.) Lior Sivan, from Beit Shemesh, 32-years-old, was a combat officer in the 363rd battalion, the 10th 'Harel' Brigade, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

On Tuesday, the IDF announced deaths of Master sergeant (res.) Daniel Yacov Ben Harosh from Alon, Sergeant first class (res.) Maoz Fenigstein from Susya, and Captain (res.) Rotem Yoseff Levy from Oranit.