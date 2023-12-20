More than 300 targets in Gaza hit over past day; IDF strikes in Lebanon | LIVE UPDATES
Israeli ambassador to the U.S. confirmed that Israel is ready for a week-long truce with Hamas in exchange for the release of hostages
Israel is ready for a week-long truce with Hamas in exchange for the release of hostages, as stated by the Israeli president and reiterated by Jerusalem's ambassador to the United States, who added that the terrorist organization in Gaza has so far refused another deal.
Ambassador Michael Herzog said that both the Qatari mediators and the military pressure from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground operation were hopefully pushing Hamas toward negotiations.
Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) chief will travel to Cairo in coming days - report
West Bank: Attempted car ramming attack, terrorist neutralized with no further casualties
Hamas political chief arrives in Cairo for talks after meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister in Doha
Hamas announced its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived in Cairo for talks on "aggression in the Gaza Strip and other issues."
The arrival in Egypt came after meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Qatar.
After contentious congressional hearing on antisemitism, MIT president and chair watch October 7 video of atrocities committed by Hamas
Hezbollah announces deaths of two more operatives, raising terror organization's official death toll to 116
IDF fighter jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
IDF says more than 300 targets were hit in Gaza over the past day
The situational update by the IDF added that face-to-face battles were still ongoing, accompanied by aerial and naval support.
"The 55th Brigade Combat Team raided military headquarters in the Khan Yunis area from which shooting was carried out and where many weapons were stored," the statement added.
Reports of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon area of Ayta ash Shab
Israel could agree to 2-week truce for Hamas to gather hostages in Gaza - report
Iranian foreign minister meets with Hamas chief in Qatar
U.S. hopes China will be part of maritime coalition protecting shipping lanes near Red Sea from Houthi threat - Arab report
Israeli ambassador to U.S. says Israel is ready for truce, Hamas has refused
"So far Hamas has refused a deal. They are hoping for a permanent ceasefire, but I hope that the pressure of the ground maneuver and the Qatari pressure will make them agree," the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, told CNN, reiterating that Israel is ready to suspend the fighting in order to release as many hostages as possible.
IDF announces death of Captain Lior Sivan, raising Gaza ground op toll to 133
Captain (res.) Lior Sivan, from Beit Shemesh, 32-years-old, was a combat officer in the 363rd battalion, the 10th 'Harel' Brigade, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.
Biden reiterates Hamas having no regard for civilians, but Israel has responsibility to make that distinction
Following a campaign event, the U.S. President Joe Biden said that “Hamas has no regard, none whatsoever” for the security of civilians, and is “holding a significant number of hostages."
“Those added burdens do not lessen Israeli responsibility to distinguish between the Palestinian people and Hamas, to take care of minimizing civilian deaths," Biden concludes.