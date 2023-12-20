Israeli ambassador to the U.S. confirmed that Israel is ready for a week-long truce with Hamas in exchange for the release of hostages

Israel is ready for a week-long truce with Hamas in exchange for the release of hostages, as stated by the Israeli president and reiterated by Jerusalem's ambassador to the United States, who added that the terrorist organization in Gaza has so far refused another deal.

Ambassador Michael Herzog said that both the Qatari mediators and the military pressure from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground operation were hopefully pushing Hamas toward negotiations.

