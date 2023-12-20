The new details of negotiations indicate Israeli forces might be pulled back from the Gaza Strip, only conducting standoff operations after the ceasefire

Details of new negotiations have been emerging on efforts to release Israeli hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas since the October 7 attack, from officials themselves and reports, with the latest coming from a Washington Post columnist.

“Israeli officials are considering an extended cease-fire, perhaps lasting two weeks, to allow Hamas to gather these hostages and deliver them to safety,” David Ignatius wrote for WP, saying Israel and the U.S. want to free as many of the over 100 hostages as possible.

As a condition for the deal, as written in the Washington Post, “Israel would also pledge to pull its forces back and conduct standoff operations, especially in the north, after this cease-fire ended.”

“One problem that hasn’t been solved,” Ignatius added, “the composition of the security force that would maintain order in Gaza once Israeli troops begin to pull back.”

Following a week of reports that the heads of Mossad, the CIA, and Qatar's government were meeting to reach a new agreement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated on Tuesday "Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid to enable the release of hostages. The responsibility lies fully with Sinwar and the leadership of Hamas"

This sentiment was reiterated by the Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, during an interview with CNN, saying that Hamas has so far refused a deal as the terrorist group holds out for a permanent ceasefire. Jerusalem’s envoy to Washington reiterated that Israel is ready to suspend the fighting in order to release as many hostages as possible.

At the same time as the Qatari mediated negotiations, Egypt has spearheaded separate channels towards a truce in the Israel-Hamas war, and would reportedly host the terror group’s chairman Ismail Haniyeh for further ceasefire talks.