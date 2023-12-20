The last 2 Israeli kids in Gaza: The Bibas family awaits the return of Kfir and Ariel

"They claimed to transfer the family to another group, playing with their lives like pawns. The hostages, upon release, are traumatized"

Over two months since the October 7 onslaught by Hamas in southern Israel, 129 hostages, including the Bibas family, are still enduring captivity in Gaza.

Among the captives are Shiri, Yarden, their four-year-old son Arel, and 11-month-old baby Kfir, whose distressing story has become a symbol of the ongoing crisis.

Yosi Schneider, cousin of Shiri Bibas, spoke with i24NEWS on Tuesday, shedding light on the family's nightmare experience.

"Kfir just turned 11 months old yesterday," Schneider recounted. "His life has been spent underground for almost three months. It's not just the immediate danger posed by Hamas, but the grave concern for his health and well-being."

The lack of access to aid for the hostages, particularly medical care for the infant, has raised serious concerns.

Schneider expressed frustration at the Red Cross's failure to reach the captives. "Their claim of no access to the hostages is false. It's hypocritical," he asserted, highlighting the urgent need for proper care, especially for Kfir's development.

Describing the psychological warfare employed by Hamas, Schneider detailed the traumatic tactics used. "They claimed to transfer the family to another group, playing with their lives like pawns. The hostages, upon release, are traumatized," he lamented. "It's evident in their eyes; they've endured immense psychological torment."

When asked about the international response, Schneider emphasized the necessity of concrete action. "While some leaders express support, action is paramount," he stressed.

"Many countries have connections with Hamas or fund them indirectly. To combat this, they should cut off these ties and take concrete steps."

Schneider spoke of the unity and support within Israel, where demonstrations and symbolic gestures, like the release of orange balloons representing the boys' hair, have become a rallying call for the safe return of the captives.

"The world must act now to prevent such horrors from occurring elsewhere," Schneider urged. "The silence is deafening, and action is long overdue."