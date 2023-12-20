Family grieves second loss to Hamas, calls for justice amid conflict

Roth previously lost his daughter Malka in a 2001 suicide bombing at Jerusalem's Sbarro Pizzeria

Arnold Roth, a Jerusalem resident, has found his family entangled once again in the grasp of Hamas terrorism.

Having previously lost his daughter Malki in a 2001 suicide bombing at Jerusalem's Sbarro Pizzeria, Roth's recent tragedy strikes close to home – the death of his son-in-law, Naftali Gordon, in combat in Gaza earlier this month.

Speaking with i24NEWS, Roth conveyed the immense impact of these losses, particularly on his daughter, Pesi.

"She's confronted with the unimaginable," Roth shared, describing how Pesi, a mother of two, now copes with the sudden loss of her husband, Naftali. The circumstances surrounding Naftali's departure on October 7th and his subsequent death within two months have left the family reeling in incomprehensible grief.

"Naftali was a highly regarded physiotherapist, a beloved individual," Roth reminisced. The tragedy strikes deeper as the family continues to grapple with the unresolved legal proceedings against those responsible for the attack that killed their daughter Malki.

The Roths have battled for years to press a quietly recalcitrant U.S. government to insist the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which openly harbors the Hamas bomber responsible for the 2001 bombing, Ahlam Tamimi, to extradited her to Washington.

\Federal terror charges against her were issued under seal in 2013, but thanks to Jordan's obstruction and U.S. passivity, Tamimi remains free until today.

Roth's decades-long campaign for justice against Hamas has been met with frustration and disappointment.

Addressing the impact of political decisions on Israel's ongoing fight against Hamas, Roth expressed his cautiousness in interpreting such moves.

"This isn't about political allegiance; it's about the abandonment we've felt from both sides of Congress and American Jewish leadership," he said.

Highlighting the tragic personal losses alongside the political challenges, Roth called for a principled approach from world leaders.

"Entry into politics shouldn't erase principles. It's about protecting our families and country from atrocities like those perpetrated by Hamas," Roth urged.