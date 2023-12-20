Details emerge of IDF's attempt to rescue hostages before tragic killing in Gaza

Five days prior to the incident, an IDF stinger's dog inadvertently entered the building where the three individuals were staying

New details have emerged surrounding the accidental killing of three Israeli hostages by the IDF in Gaza, shedding light on the events that led to their tragic demise.

According to a Channel 12 report, five days prior to the incident, a stinger's dog inadvertently entered the building where the three individuals were staying.

Astonishingly, the dog managed to identify two deceased terrorists within the premises.

Alon Shamriz, one of the victims who was present, became aware of a Go Pro camera attached to the dog. In a desperate attempt to signal their identity as Israeli nationals, the trio shouted at the dog, clarifying their status as abductees from Israel.

Courtesy (no credit)

According to the report, the dog was shot to death by the terrorists, and only after a few days, and after the accidental killing of the three hostages by the IDF, was the body and footage recovered and what happened was discovered.