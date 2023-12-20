"The emotional journey here has been profound. It's not the typical tourist experience, but being here has been unexpectedly moving"

In a raw and unfiltered conversation, Michael Rapaport, the renowned comedian and native New Yorker, shared his insights on the distressing surge of antisemitism gripping his hometown and his current visit to Israel.

"I never experienced antisemitism in my life growing up in New York," Rapaport told i24NEWS, contrasting his own upbringing with the alarming rise of online hostility. "In the last nine years, I started to see blatant antisemitism on social media."

Expressing profound dismay over the targeting of Jewish establishments and individuals in Manhattan, Rapaport firmly stated, "I don't like Jewish people feeling uncomfortable, I don't like Jewish businesses being harassed and attacked."

When speak about Hollywood's response to these incidents, Rapaport shared his expectations. "Some relationships will be broken," he predicted, adding, "Hollywood will eventually figure out what makes money at the end of the day." He highlighted the need for informed individuals to recognize the ongoing issues.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Regarding the safety of Jewish communities in America, Rapaport acknowledged mixed emotions. "We're not going anywhere; Jewish people are not going anywhere," he affirmed.

KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Despite being a first-time visitor to Israel, Rapaport found the experience unexpectedly moving. "I'm not much of a traveler, but the unique circumstances during this visit, though amid a war, have been unexpectedly magical. The resilience, pride, and warmth of the Israeli people are truly remarkable," he expressed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1735527464003072387 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rapaport vehemently condemned any denial of the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7. "It's crazy how people are trying to deny what happened," he emphasized, underlining the stark contrast between acknowledging the situation in Gaza and denying the incidents targeting Jewish people.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736882492781498563 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Rapaport reflected on the emotional journey during his visit to Israel, acknowledging both heartbreak and gratitude for the unexpectedly profound experience in the country.

"Despite witnessing heartbreak and devastation, the emotional journey here has been profound. It's not the typical tourist experience, but being here has been unexpectedly moving."