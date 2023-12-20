Israeli Air Force disrupts Hamas air array operations

The IDF discovered aircraft detection systems hidden within water boilers on civilian house rooftops in the Gaza Strip

In a series of targeted and precise operations guided by intelligence, the Israeli Air Force successfully neutralized numerous senior officials and operatives within the air formation of the Hamas terrorist organization. These actions have significantly impaired Hamas's operational capabilities during the ongoing conflict.

The IDF's real-time intelligence played a crucial role in identifying and neutralizing dozens of launcher positions directing missiles into the Gaza Strip.

The Air Force's relentless efforts, coupled with real-time intelligence, thwarted key members of the Hamas air formation from the onset of hostilities, causing substantial damage to their capabilities. The operation also successfully intercepted small surface-to-air missile units, unmanned aircraft units, and drone teams, preventing potential attacks against Israeli forces.

One notable achievement occurred early in the conflict when an aircraft detection system, developed by Hamas over several years, was discovered hidden within water boilers on civilian house rooftops in the Gaza Strip. The system, designed to identify and track IDF aircraft, was swiftly destroyed by the Air Force.

The Air Force Intelligence Group targeted hundreds of locations in the southern arena of Gaza. These included military depots, concealed operational centers, and residences used by senior members of the Hamas air formation.

Additionally, UAV launch positions strategically placed on civilian house rooftops were swiftly targeted, further hampering Hamas's ability to carry out attacks against Israeli forces. The ongoing efforts underscore the commitment to maintaining air superiority and safeguarding the skies of the State of Israel.