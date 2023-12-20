IDF unveils Hamas' extensive tunnel network in Gaza City's "Elite Quarter"

Adjacent to these structures, Hamas had established a specialized workshop dedicated to the excavation and construction of the underground network

In a significant development, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has disclosed the intricate tunnel network utilized by Hamas' senior leadership in the "Elite Quarter" of Gaza City.

This area, including 'Palestine Square,' served as a hub for Hamas' administrative and military operations.

Approximately 600 terrorists were eliminated by IDF forces during both ground and aerial operations to secure the area. 'Palestine Square' was identified as a pivotal location for Hamas' military command, surrounded by structures functioning as command and control centers, terror tunnel entrances, and strategic buildings affiliated with the organization.

Following the successful securing of the area, a meticulous "sweep and clear" operation uncovered an extensive underground complex integral to Hamas' tunnel system. This network, connected to significant subterranean infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip, featured tunnel shafts discreetly embedded in the residences and offices of senior Hamas officials. These covert access points allowed for both clandestine retreats and extended periods of concealment. The subterranean network encompassed blast doors, hideouts, and provisions such as food, water, and electrical infrastructure for sustained stays.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737533418982855034 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Of notable significance, the underground tunnel system facilitated the operational direction of Hamas by senior officials like Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Muhammad Deif, and others. Moreover, it served as a secured pathway for their daily movement within the heart of Gaza City.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737534821180584095 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Adjacent to these structures, Hamas had established a specialized workshop dedicated to the excavation and construction of the underground network. The workshop contained a tunnel shaft equipped with logistics and construction materials, including tunnel walls and concrete arches forming the tunnel ceilings. A 20-meter deep shaft, complete with descending spiral stairs, blast doors, and tunnel bifurcations, was also discovered. The tunnel shaft was intentionally demolished by explosives placed by Hamas, and various weapons and technological devices were found in close proximity.