Houthi leader threatens U.S. warships amid Red Sea security initiative

In response to the U.S.-led multinational force established to counter Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, issued a warning on Wednesday.

Al-Houthi stated that if the U.S. targeted the Iranian-backed militia, they would retaliate by striking U.S. warships.

The Houthi rebels, controlling significant territory in Yemen, have been conducting attacks on international vessels in the Red Sea, attributing their actions to Israel's assault on the Gaza Strip.

The U.S.-led security initiative involves eleven countries, primarily NATO members, patrolling the Red Sea to deter and respond to Houthi attacks.

Al-Houthi, in a televised speech, stated, "Any American targeting of our country will be targeted by us, and we will make American battleships, interests, and navigation a target for our missiles, drones, and military operations."

He warned against further escalation by the U.S. and emphasized their readiness to confront any direct war.

The conflict in the Red Sea has escalated against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, sparking tensions involving the U.S., its allies, and regional power Iran, along with its militia proxies.

The Houthi attacks have disrupted vital trade routes, affecting global shipping and leading to increased container shipping costs as alternative routes are sought.

The multinational initiative, dubbed "Operation Prosperity Guardian," includes the U.S., Britain, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain. Joint patrols will be conducted in the southern Red Sea and the adjacent Gulf of Aden to address the growing security concerns.

As tensions rise, the Houthi leader cautioned against U.S. military involvement in Yemen, asserting that they would face severe consequences akin to historical conflicts in Afghanistan and Vietnam.