Mother of slain hostage extends love and support to IDF troops, holds no blame for tragic error

Iris Haim, whose son Yotam tragically lost his life in a heartbreaking incident involving IDF troops, has extended a message of love and support to the soldiers involved, emphasizing that her family holds no blame towards them for the devastating loss.

Yotam, along with two other hostages, Alon Shamriz and Samar Talalka, was mistakenly identified and fatally shot by IDF forces in northern Gaza on December 15.

Iris Haim, addressing the Bislamach Brigade’s 17th Battalion, conveyed her heartfelt sentiments, assuring the troops that the tragic incident was not their fault but solely the responsibility of Hamas.

"I am Yotam’s mother. I wanted to tell you that I love you very much, and I hug you here from afar. I know that everything that happened is absolutely not your fault, and nobody’s fault except that of Hamas," Iris expressed in her message.

She urged the soldiers to prioritize their safety, emphasizing the critical role they play in safeguarding the nation. "I want you to look after yourselves and to think all the time that you are doing the best thing in the world, the best thing that could happen, that could help us. Because all the people of Israel and all of us need you healthy."

Expressing an open invitation, Iris welcomed the soldiers to visit her family, emphasizing their desire to meet them and offer understanding and compassion. "And at the first opportunity, you are invited to come to us, whoever wants to. And we want to see you with our own eyes and hug you and tell you that what you did — however hard it is to say this, and sad — it was apparently the right thing in that moment."

Courtesy

Yotam Haim, 28, Alon Shamriz, 26, and Samar Fouad Talalka, 24 were gunned down while waving a white flag, having fled Hamas in Gaza's Shejaiya under combat conditions.

An IDF probe found rule of engagement violations, with Israeli military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi admitting the conscripts made a mistake amid high-pressure Gaza urban warfare.

Several troops said they didn't see the white flag during chaotic exchanges of fire. Findings are still incoming from the IDF's probe, and a decision on potential punitive measures has yet to be taken.