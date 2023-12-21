IDF announces death of 3 fallen soldiers, raising Gaza ground op toll to 137

The Israel Defense Forces soldiers Lieutenant Omri Shwartz (L), Sergeant Lavi Ghasi and Lieutenant Yaacov Elian died in battle in the northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday morning the name of three fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 137. In addition, a reservist in the 9218 armored battalion, of the 4th Brigade, was seriously wounded in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Lieutenant Omri Shwartz, from Shadmot Dvora, 21-years-old, was a cadet in the Gefen Battalion at the officers' training school. He served as a fighter in a paratrooper patrol and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Lieutenant Yaakov Elian, from Ramat Gan, 20-years-old, was a cadet in the Gefen Battalion at the officers' training school. He served as a class commander at the Givati ​​training base and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Lavi Ghasi, from Hashmona'im, 19-years-old, was a fighter in Battalion 931, of the Nahal Brigade, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

On Wednesday, the IDF announced deaths of Captain (res.) Lior Sivan from Beit Shemesh, and Master Sergeant (res.) Uriel Cohen from Tzur Hadassah.