Sirens sound in northern Israel overnight | LIVE UPDATES

Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran and Matthias Inbari24NEWS Senior Correspondents
Rockets were launched towards northern Israel overnight on Thursday

Rocket alert sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona at 12:13 am local time on Thursday. Another launch is reported at 06:36 am.

U.S. CENTCOM reports Wednesday rockets fired towards al Assad Air Base in Iraq, the incident is under investigation

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737635526709317782

