Sirens sound in northern Israel overnight | LIVE UPDATES
Rockets were launched towards northern Israel overnight on Thursday
Rocket alert sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona at 12:13 am local time on Thursday. Another launch is reported at 06:36 am.
U.S. CENTCOM reports Wednesday rockets fired towards al Assad Air Base in Iraq, the incident is under investigation
