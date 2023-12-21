Hostages' family sues Red Cross over ignoring medical needs of captives

According to the lawsuit, the ICRC rejected family's request to transfer medication to Raz Ben Ami, who is reportedly fighting brain tumors

Raz Ben Ami, 57, a German-Israeli hostage who was released after 54 days in Hamas captivity on November 29. Raz was kidnapped along with her husband, Ohad, who remains in Gaza, from their home in Kibbutz Be'eri.

During their captivity, the family requested assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in transferring vital medication, as Raz is fighting brain tumors, Israeli media reported. The Ben Amis are now suing the organization that they say rejected their inquiries.

According to the lawsuit, the family appealed to the ICRC representatives in Israel, Germany and the United States, but received nothing more than an email wishing them luck "reconnecting with their loved ones."

Shurat HaDin, an Israeli civil rights organization, filed a lawsuit in the Jerusalem District Court accusing the ICRC of not standing up to its responsibilities in assisting Hamas hostages, namely by not providing the medication it had on hand.

Founder and president of Shurat HaDin, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, stated: "The International Red Cross is reliving its mistakes of the Holocaust, when it abandoned the Jewish people in its darkest period in history. We cannot accept this disregard and disrespect for human life, just because they are Jewish."

"The International Red Cross is simply biased. It operates on a daily basis in Gaza, has no problem accusing Israel of so-called 'violations', while it doesn't care about those that were kidnapped," she added.

