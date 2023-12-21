Hamas may recognize state of Israel - Palestinian Ambassador to Austria

The statement comes amid reports of the Hamas-Fatah reconciliation talks

Palestinian ambassador to Austria and permanent observer to the United Nations (UN) in Vienna Salah Abdel-Shafi on Thursday said that Hamas may recognize Israel as a state, reported Russia Today. According to the claim, the terrorist group may shift towards the two-state solution shared by the the Palestinian factions Fatah.

The statement comes as reports suggest at least a part of the Hamas leadership in Qatar holding secret negotiations with the Fatah. If such talks are to result in reconciliation of the two, Hamas would need to recognize Israel.

Hamas's insistence on release of three Fatah leaders - Marwan Barghouti, Abdullah Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat - is another indicator that that the group is considering stepping up its relations with other Palestinian organizations after the ongoing Israel-Hamas war ends, said the RT report.

The secret Hamas-Fatah negotiations in Qatar, however, are said to have caused tensions within Hamas as its political wing in Doha and the military wing in Gaza do not share the same perspective on the post-war governance of the Strip.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the discussions and an Israeli official, stated that "the political leadership’s talks with Fatah, the dominant faction of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, have created tensions with Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas’s military wing based in Gaza."

"Sinwar, according to those people, doesn’t want Hamas to continue to govern Gaza, but believes the war isn’t lost yet and says it is too early to compromise," added the WSJ report.

