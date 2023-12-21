Hilary Clinton tells hostages' families to push for 'Christmas deal'

Former U.S. Secretary of State emphasized importance of appealing to relevant stakeholders among Israeli politicians and world leaders

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton on Wednesday met with families of hostages at the Columbia University campus. She urged for more pressure on Israeli politicians to push for hostages release by Christmas, stated the Forum of Families of Kidnapped Israelis.

According to the families, Clinton highlighted importance of appealing to the relevant stakeholders to prompt freeing of the hostages held in captivity for over 70 days. "Until the release of the hostages becomes the primary and immediate objective from Israel's perspective, any statements or actions from me, others, or even President Biden would not hold sufficient significance," she stated

Additionally, the former U.S. Secretary offered any assistance possible in reaching the international community in the families's cry for help to find pressure on Hamas to release their loved ones.

One of the participants reportedly said: "Clinton encouraged us to mobilize public pressure because there are elements in the Israeli government who understand only politics."

Clinton has outspokenly supported Israel in its war against Hamas. In an op-ed piece 'Hamas Must Go' published by The Atlantic earlier in November, Clinton wrote: "A full ceasefire that leaves Hamas in power would be a mistake. For now, pursuing more limited humanitarian pauses that allow aid to get in and civilians and hostages to get out is a wiser course."

Hamas on Thursday said that there would be no hostages release deal until full ceasefire. Israeli officials reportedly responded that the group is not to "set conditions for ending the war."

