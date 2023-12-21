IDF expands area of operation to the central Gaza Strip

During operations in Gaza City, Israeli troops found that terrorists had hidden explosives in dolls and under children's beds

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday afternoon announced the expansion of its war activity to the central Gaza Strip, after completing significant operations in the southern and western parts of Gaza City.

During operations in Gaza City, the IDF soldiers found that terrorists had hidden explosives in dolls and under children's beds, as well as many weapons throughout the western neighborhoods.

IDF Spokesperson

"The operation is intended to establish the operational control of the IDF forces in the center of the Gaza Strip in the buffer between the north of the Gaza Strip and the central camps," the announcement explained.

The IDF located and destroyed significant terrorist infrastructure and tunnel networks in the Bakshi neighborhood in the southern area of Gaza City. Hamas terrorists of the Nizirat Battalion were eliminated, and many forms of weaponry were located throughout the area, ranging from rocket launchers to attack motorcycles.

"So far, the fighters of the division have eliminated many terrorists, located shafts and directed airstrikes to thwart terrorists and threats in the area," the statement concluded.