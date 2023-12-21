Israel knew of largest Hamas tunnel for over 4 years - report

The Israeli military has also estimated that there are dozens of other such tunnels near the fence that have not yet been discovered

The existence of the largest terrorist tunnel in the Gaza Strip, near the Erez crossing, which made public at the beginning of the week, had been known to Israel's top brass for four years, Israeli media reported Thursday morning.

"There were many, long discussions about Hamas terror tunnels in the foreign affairs and security committees, but the government refused to deal with it," said a former member of the Ministry of Defense, Foreign Affairs, who participated in discussions on the issue.

According to him, "questions were raised as to why the terrorist tunnels were not attacked and why they (members of the government and security officials, editor's note) agreed to reach a ceasefire every whenever Hamas wished." The reason, he says, is that those involved wanted above all to preserve calm.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

The defense establishment has rejected claims that the existence of the giant offensive tunnel near Moshav Nativ Hathara and the Erez base was known. The Israeli army admitted that the location of the tunnel had been known for years, but not its exact route.

IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli military has also estimated that there are dozens of other such tunnels near the fence that have not yet been discovered.

Security officials added that the threat map of the Gaza Strip was frequently presented at the political level - that is, to the defense minister and the prime minister - and that it was they who chose what information would be transmitted to other ministers.

"Every situational assessment conducted by the Prime Minister or Defense Minister at the Southern Command or Gaza Division opens with an update on all developing threats, including these tunnels,” they indicated. "In recent years, information regarding this tunnel has been transmitted to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense," he said.