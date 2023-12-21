Hamas rejects Israeli proposals for 7-day ceasefire and hostage exchange

Israel responded by asserting that the war would end "only when all its objectives have been achieved"

Hamas and Palestinian terror groups in Gaza officially announced their refusal of a one-week truce offered by Israel for the release of 40 Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners.

Hamas published an official message on Thursday saying that it would no longer carry out any releases before the end of the war.

"We will only discuss the captives and conclude prisoner exchange agreements after a complete cessation of Israeli aggression and a ceasefire," the statement said.

Israel, which had expressed in recent days its desire to reach a new agreement, reacted by affirming that the war would end "only when all its objectives have been achieved" namely to eradicate Hamas, free the hostages and secure the Gaza Strip.

The hardening of the position of the terrorist organization, which wants the total withdrawal of the IDF to begin negotiations with a view to a larger agreement, proves the intention of Hamas to ensure its survival, by any means.