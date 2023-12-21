Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit southern Israeli kibbutz in solidarity trip

The daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and her husband spoke to locals who shared their tragic storied from October 7

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner met with residents of Kfar Aza, an Israeli village near the Gaza border, during a visit to the country on Thursday showing support after the deadly October attack by Hamas terrorists.

For two hours, the daughter of former U.S. President Donald Trump and her husband, who served as a senior advisor in the Trump administration, went door-to-door speaking to locals who shared tragic stories about loved ones murdered or kidnapped in the assault on October 7.

Noam Moshkowitz - Knesset Spokesperson

They also heard testimonies from IDF soldiers, police officers, and emergency volunteers on the front lines October 7 when Hamas launched an unprecedented terror campaign from Gaza.

At the tour's conclusion, Trump and Kushner presented security forces - specifically female fighters - with commemorative medallions, highlighting the heroism displayed in defending Kfar Aza during chaotic battles with infiltrators.

Speaking to the women fighters and policewoman, Kushner said, "Thank you for sharing your stories with us. I am humbled to be here by your side and to hear about your acts of heroism. What you did had a huge impact. I thank you and appreciate you."