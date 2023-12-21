Israel rejects UN allegations of unlawful killings in Gaza, denounces claims as 'blood libel'

According to the IDF, there is no record of any operation or incident in the Al Remal neighborhood in Gaza City that aligns with the OHCHR's assertions

Israel has firmly rejected allegations made by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), which claimed that it has information that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were responsible for the killing of at least 11 unarmed Palestinian men in Gaza City.

The OHCHR report, titled "Unlawful Killings in Gaza City," raised concerns about the possible commission of war crimes and urged Israel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the allegations.

The IDF promptly conducted its investigation into the claims and found no evidence to support the allegations.

According to the IDF, there is no record of any operation or incident in the Al Remal neighborhood in Gaza City that aligns with the OHCHR's assertions. Israel strongly contends that the UN is basing its accusations on unverified and unsubstantiated claims made by non-governmental organizations (NGOs), terming it as "blood libel."

The OHCHR report, titled "Unlawful Killings in Gaza City," raised concerns about the possible commission of war crimes and urged Israel to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the allegations.

The Israeli mission to the UN said this accusation is an example of partisan and prejudiced approach by OHCHR when it comes to issues involving Israel. Additionally, the Israeli mission accused the UN agency of a concerning trend of publishing unverified information, calling into question the reliability of such claims.

