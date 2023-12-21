Senior Israeli official: Israel “does not want to see the PA” in day-after Gaza

The official emphasized Israel's reluctance to see the Palestinian Authority involved in the post-war landscape of Gaza

A senior Israeli official has shed light on Israel's current stance regarding the aftermath of the conflict in Gaza, negotiations with Hezbollah, and the state of negotiations with Hamas for the release of more Israeli hostages from captivity.

Speaking on recent talks that Israel could accept a revamped PA in Gaza, the officials reiterated thatIsrael “does not want to see the Palestinian Authority” in day-after Gaza.

Referring to talks involving the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the U.S., the official mentioned a focus on collaborating with local leadership, hinting at a preference for indigenous arrangements rather than external intervention.

Recent reports from French outlet Le Monde outlined a Saudi-proposed plan involving the exile of Hamas leaders to Algeria, a multinational Arab force control backed by UN resolution, and a transition government, which includes the Palestinian Authority taking control eventually.

While the situation remains complex, recent discussions between the United States and the Palestinian Authority suggest a potential security arrangement to reinstate PA control in Gaza, which would include the reinstating of PA retired security officials.

Israeli officials, including National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, have hinted at potential softening in Israel's resistance to allowing the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the recent conflict.

“Beyond ensuring the security of our citizens, which we will not compromise on, Israel has no interest in controlling civil affairs in Gaza, and there will need to be a moderate Palestinian governing body that enjoys broad support and legitimacy,” Hanegbi said. “It’s not for us to decide who this will be.”

Hanegbi emphasized the need for a moderate governing body without Israeli interference.

In regards to Hezbollah, the senior official expressed concern over the lack of progress in diplomatic negotiations, saying that Israel “hasn’t seen any progress on diplomacy” with Hezbollah.

However, there remains a glimpse of hope for a potential agreement if diplomatic means can enforce resolution 1701 effectively. The official stressed Israel's desire for a peaceful resolution.

Furthermore, Axios reported Israel's firm request for Hezbollah to maintain a distance of six miles from the border with Lebanon as a condition to ease tensions.French officials have also highlighted Israel's readiness for military action if diplomacy fails, underscoring a tense regional atmosphere, according to Lebanese officials.

Regarding the recent negotiations with Hamas to release more hostages from captivity in Gaza, the official confirmed ongoing negotiations but mentioned a necessity to restructure a new framework for potential future deals.

This comes amidst Hamas and Palestinian groups' rejection of a one-week truce offered by Israel, significantly impacting ongoing negotiations.