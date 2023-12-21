The gathering centered on the fallen heroes and the immense loss experienced by their families in the battles in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged with representatives of bereaved families from the Heroism Forum in a meeting held on Thursday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

Listening to the heart-wrenching stories and grief of the families, Netanyahu offered support, assuring them that the sacrifices made by their loved ones were not in vain.

During the meeting, representatives of the forum emphasized a critical message directed towards the cabinet members overseeing the war efforts – an urging to stay resolute in achieving all objectives of the war, urging against yielding to external pressures. They also appealed for the protection of soldiers' lives in the ongoing conflict.

In response, the prime minister conveyed Israel's unyielding stance, affirming that the nation will persist in the war until all set goals are achieved, emphasizing the importance of securing victory.

Amos Ben Gershom /L.A.M

Addressing the forum, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized, "There will not be another round. There is a national consensus and it embraces the entire nation: there must be victory - until the goals are completed."

Acknowledging the intensity and brutality of the ongoing conflict, Netanyahu assured that every effort would be made to safeguard the lives of soldiers involved in the battle.

The meeting saw the participation of Rabbi Hasegal Tzachi Braverman and the Prime Minister's military secretary, Major General Avi Gil.