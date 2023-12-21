Family grieves second loss to Hamas, calls for justice amid conflict

Arnold Roth told i24NEWS about his son-in-law, who fell in combat, and reflected on the family's journey since his daughter was killed in a terror attack

Arnold Roth, is unfortunately no stranger to grief, and the pain of losing a loved one to terrorism. A longtime Jerusalem resident, his daughter Malki was murdered in 2001 suicide bombing at a Sbarro's pizzeria, one of the most infamous terror attacks of the violent period of the Second Intifada.

In the more than 20 years since, the Roth family has sought justice for their daughter's murder, while continuing to forge their lives in Jerusalem. Now, their world has once again come to a standstill, as they grieve the loss of a beloved son-in-law.

Naftali Gordon, his daughter's husband, was killed in combat in Gaza earlier this month. Gordon, despite being an observant Jew, immediately went into action to join his reserves unit on the day of the October 7 massacre, when they were observing the Simchat Torah holiday.

Speaking with i24NEWS, Roth conveyed the immense impact of these losses, particularly on his daughter, Pesi.

"She's confronted with the unimaginable," Roth shared, describing how Pesi, a mother of two, now copes with the sudden loss of her husband, Naftali.

"Naftali was a highly regarded physiotherapist, a beloved individual," Roth reminisced. The tragedy strikes deeper as the family continues to grapple with the unresolved legal proceedings against those responsible for the attack that killed their daughter Malki.

The Roths have battled for years to press a quietly recalcitrant U.S. government to pressure its ally Jordan, which openly harbors the Hamas bomber responsible for the 2001 attack, Ahlam Tamimi, to be extradicted to Washington.

Federal terror charges against her were issued under seal in 2013, but thanks to Jordan's obstruction and U.S. passivity, Tamimi remains free until today.

Arnold Roth's decades-long campaign for justice against Hamas has faced frustration and disappointment.

Addressing the impact of political decisions on Israel's ongoing fight against Hamas, Roth expressed his cautiousness in interpreting such moves.

"This isn't about political allegiance; it's about the abandonment we've felt from both sides of Congress and American Jewish leadership," he said.

