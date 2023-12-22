The Israel Defense Forces soldiers Lieutenant Shai Ayeli and Sergeant first class (res.) Tal Shua died in battle in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday morning the name of two fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 137. In addition, three soldiers were seriously wounded in battles in the southern and northern areas of the embattled enclave.

Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, from Ashkelon, 21-years-old, was a cadet in the Gefen Battalion at the officers' training school. He served as a fighter in the special rescue unit 669, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Tal Shua, from Be'er Sheva, 31-years-old, was a fighter in the 7071 Engineering Battalion, of the 4th Brigade, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, the IDF announced deaths of Lieutenant Omri Shwartz from Shadmot Dvora, Lieutenant Yaakov Elian from Ramat Gan, and Sergeant Lavi Ghasi from Hashmona'im.