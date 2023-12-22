U.S. says Israel promised moving to 'less intense' phase of fighting, but not when

U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, said that Israel assured Washington that it intends to pursue a "less intense" phase of the fighting, in accordance with the goals of the war.

"We do not dictate conditions or timetables to Israel, and do not want Israel to do so , unless it is able to operate safely and effectively, but moving to the next stage is the best possible outcome for the near future," Kirby emphasized, adding that the Israelis "will decide when and they will decide what lower power looks like and what that means."