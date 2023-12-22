UN Security Council schedules Gaza resolution without immediate ceasefire | LIVE UPDATES
The United Nations will reportedly focus on ensuring humanitarian aid gets delivered, allowing the vote to pass, rather than getting stuck on a ceasefire call
The United Nations Security Council scheduled a resolution vote on the war in Gaza, without a call for an immediate ceasefire, focusing instead on ensuring humanitarian aid gets delivered. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday morning announced two fallen soldiers.
Rocket alert sirens sound again in northern Israel
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israeli communities of Netua, Zarit, Shtula and Even Menachem
Canada announces temporary visas for Gazans with Canadian relatives
Hamas spent over a million dollars on concrete, reinforced doors in Khan Yunis
During the activity of the IDF in the area, a report addressed to the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigade in the terrorist organization Hamas was found, dealing with the financial expenses for 2022, detailing the amount paid for the production of doors and concrete to a total of $1,003,990.
IDF announces names of 2 fallen soldiers, raising Gaza ground op toll to 139
Lieutenant Shai Ayeli, from Ashkelon, 21-years-old, was a cadet in the Gefen Battalion at the officers' training school. He served as a fighter in the special rescue unit 669, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.
Sergeant first class (res.) Tal Shua, from Be'er Sheva, 31-years-old, was a fighter in the 7071 Engineering Battalion, of the 4th Brigade, and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.
U.S. says Israel promised moving to 'less intense' phase of fighting, but not when
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, said that Israel assured Washington that it intends to pursue a "less intense" phase of the fighting, in accordance with the goals of the war.
"We do not dictate conditions or timetables to Israel, and do not want Israel to do so , unless it is able to operate safely and effectively, but moving to the next stage is the best possible outcome for the near future," Kirby emphasized, adding that the Israelis "will decide when and they will decide what lower power looks like and what that means."