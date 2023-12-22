Kibbutz Nir Oz announce death of Israeli-American Gadi Haggai, body still in Gaza

The 73-year-old grandfather was abducted along with his wife, Judith Weinstein Haggai, during the Hamas led attacks on southern Israel

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced on Friday morning the death of American-Israeli Gadi Haggai, abducted and taken to Gaza on October 7 during the Hamas led attacks on southern Israel.

The 73-year-old grandfather was abducted to Gaza along with his wife Judith Weinstein Haggai, the 70-year-old woman is still being held wounded in captivity. The couple are both dual U.S. citizens.

Haggai was 73 years old, a member of Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was father of four and grandfather of seven. He had been a chef and a musician. His body is still being held captive in Gaza.

The couple were out on their daily walk when Hamas's attack began. Both were staunch pacifists who raised their children at the kibbutz, where everybody knows their neighbors.