Hamas commander reveals group using children for terror activities

Military officials revealed that kids have been used to shuttle explosives around Gaza amid urban warfare

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) revealed interrogations of captured Hamas commanders on Friday that have uncovered the extensive exploitation of children for tactical purposes by Hamas during its war against Israel.

Military officials revealed that kids have been used to shuttle explosives around Gaza amid urban warfare.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1738129221736649215 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Hamas also dispatched children on motorcycles to gather intelligence, escorted by unarmed operatives.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

Earlier on Friday, an IDF report about operations in Beit Hanoun, Gaza showed discovery of Hamas children's uniforms, weapons, and munitions alongside multiple underground tunnel systems - including one dug under a school.

Said Khatib (AFP)

The revelations compound concerns over long running indoctrination of Gazan youth into virulent anti-Israeli ideology.

Experts have pointed to Hamas statements, Palestinian textbooks, and Palestinian media brazenly glorifying violence against Israelis among impressionable Palestinian kids.