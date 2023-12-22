Nikki Haley: Antisemitism is UN's worst-kept secret

The root cause of Oct 7 is no different from that which makes the UN so shy about condemning the jihadi evil of Hamas, former U.S. envoy writes

The Hamas massacre of Israelis was fueled by the same potent ideology that makes it so difficult for international institutions to issue unambiguous and full-throated condemnations of jihadist barbarity, a former U.S. envoy to the United Nations stated on Friday.

Nikki Haley, a 2024 presidential candidate running in the Republican primary, wrote in an op-ed for the Jerusalem Post that antisemitism remains "the worst-kept secret" of the global body, whose anti-Israeli bias came into fore in the aftermath at the atrocity by Palestinian jihadists and the subsequent Gaza war.

"All it takes is 24 hours at the UN to realize that anti-Zionism is just a modern name for the ancient evil of antisemitism," Haley wrote. "The worst-kept secret at the UN is that antisemitism is operating just beneath the surface."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres's anti-Israel statements in the aftermath of the deadly massacre — including saying that the "Hamas attacks did not happen in a vacuum" — have gained notoriety.

Haley hit out at "the so-called UN Human Rights Council," which the U.S. withdrew from "because it tolerates and even celebrates antisemitism and blatant human rights abusers. We also pulled out of UNESCO, which denies Jewish heritage, even as it claims to protect diverse cultures. And then there’s UNRWA, which we stopped funding with American taxpayer money. UNRWA teaches Palestinian children to despise the Jews."

The tragedy of the massacre, Haley said, should afford us greater clarity in tackling its source.

"Now we know exactly where that leads. October 7, 2023.Before Hamas’s initial assault was over, anti-Zionists were already trying to justify the killing spree. It was the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. Only an antisemite could defend or apologize for such obvious evil."