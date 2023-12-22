Erdan commends U.S. support, criticizes UN's silence on Hamas atrocities

Erdan voiced strong disappointment over the Security Council's failure to condemn the October 7 massacre

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, expressed gratitude to the United States and President Biden for their unwavering support during recent negotiations at the UN Security Council.

Erdan specifically praised the U.S. for maintaining clearly outlined boundaries in the resolution, which upholds Israel's security authority to oversee aid entering Gaza.

"I thank the United States and President Biden for standing firmly on Israel's side throughout the negotiations on the resolution and maintaining defined red lines," Erdan remarked.

However, Erdan voiced strong disappointment over the Security Council's failure to condemn the October 7 massacre. He labeled this omission as "a disgrace," pointing to what he perceives as the UN's irrelevance in addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Follow the latest updates on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza>>>

"The Security Council's silence on the October 7 massacre is deeply disappointing and reveals the irrelevance of the UN in relation to the war in Gaza," Erdan said. "The UN's focus solely on Gaza's aid mechanisms is unnecessary and disconnected from reality."

27a copyright law Israel

Erdan stressed that Israel already allows aid entry on a necessary scale, urging the UN to shift its focus to the humanitarian crisis facing hostages in Gaza. "The UN should have focused on the humanitarian crisis of the hostages held in Gaza," he added.

Moreover, Erdan highlighted the UN's historical failures over the past 17 years, allowing Hamas to construct terror tunnels and manufacture missiles and rockets.

Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Expressing skepticism, Erdan stated that the UN's capability to monitor incoming aid could not be trusted.

"The failures of the UN in the last 17 years have allowed Hamas to dig terror tunnels and produce missiles and rockets," Erdan said. "It is clear that the UN cannot be trusted to monitor the incoming aid."