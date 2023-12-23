English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

IDF neutralizes Hamas terrorists in coordinated ground and air operations | LIVE UPDATES

i24NEWS
2 min read
IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, December 23, 2023.
IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, December 23, 2023.IDF Spokesperson

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan stated that after viewing footage, Guterres described the Hamas attack as 'humanity at its worst'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the severe terror attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, stating that "nothing can possibly justify" such acts, including the harsh abduction of around 250 hostages. 

In a statement on X, Guterres reiterated his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1738333846213722536

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

This post comes after the UN Security Council passed a resolution urging the acceleration of aid delivery to Gaza and the creation of conditions to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE

Video poster
Live

70 aid trucks enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing - Palestinian Red Crescent Society

SAID KHATIB / AFP
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, December 2, 2023.SAID KHATIB / AFP

IDF conducted overnight attacks on Hezbollah targets - spokesperson

An IDF spokesperson stated on Saturday morning, "Overnight and this morning, the IDF struck a number of Hezbollah terrorist targets, including operational terrorist infrastructure and a military complex.

Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in Lebanon."

IDF neutralizes Hamas terrorists in coordinated ground and air operations

In a strategic operation, IDF's Yeftah Brigade Combat Team lured terrorists into a Hamas headquarters in Gaza City's Issa area, subsequently destroying the building with an Air Force jet strike. This operation led to the elimination of numerous terrorists.

Additionally, IDF forces identified and neutralized armed terrorist groups in various locations, including the central Bakshi neighborhood and near Shatti. Notably, a significant weapons cache was discovered in a kindergarten in Bakshi, containing mortars, warheads, and anti-tank missiles. 

IDF detains suspects in Jenin, West Bank

Early Saturday morning, IDF troops initiated a major operation to detain suspects in Jenin. Additionally, Israeli forces conducted overnight arrests of other individuals in various West Bank locations, including Hebron, Bethlehem, and areas south of Nablus.

Israeli air force hits southern Lebanese village - report 

Walla reports that the Israeli Air Force is conducting strikes on the village of Kila in southern Lebanon, as per Al Jazeera's coverage in the region. 

Israeli military aircraft hit sites in central Gaza

According to a Saturday morning report by Israeli media outlet Walla, the IDF air force struck targets in Gaza City and other locations in central Gaza.

This article received 0 comments