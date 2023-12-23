IDF neutralizes Hamas terrorists in coordinated ground and air operations | LIVE UPDATES

Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan stated that after viewing footage, Guterres described the Hamas attack as 'humanity at its worst'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the severe terror attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, stating that "nothing can possibly justify" such acts, including the harsh abduction of around 250 hostages.

In a statement on X, Guterres reiterated his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1738333846213722536 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This post comes after the UN Security Council passed a resolution urging the acceleration of aid delivery to Gaza and the creation of conditions to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE

Live