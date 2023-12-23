IDF neutralizes Hamas terrorists in coordinated ground and air operations | LIVE UPDATES
Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan stated that after viewing footage, Guterres described the Hamas attack as 'humanity at its worst'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the severe terror attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7, stating that "nothing can possibly justify" such acts, including the harsh abduction of around 250 hostages.
In a statement on X, Guterres reiterated his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.
This post comes after the UN Security Council passed a resolution urging the acceleration of aid delivery to Gaza and the creation of conditions to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
70 aid trucks enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing - Palestinian Red Crescent Society
IDF conducted overnight attacks on Hezbollah targets - spokesperson
An IDF spokesperson stated on Saturday morning, "Overnight and this morning, the IDF struck a number of Hezbollah terrorist targets, including operational terrorist infrastructure and a military complex.
Furthermore, IDF artillery struck in Lebanon."
IDF neutralizes Hamas terrorists in coordinated ground and air operations
In a strategic operation, IDF's Yeftah Brigade Combat Team lured terrorists into a Hamas headquarters in Gaza City's Issa area, subsequently destroying the building with an Air Force jet strike. This operation led to the elimination of numerous terrorists.
Additionally, IDF forces identified and neutralized armed terrorist groups in various locations, including the central Bakshi neighborhood and near Shatti. Notably, a significant weapons cache was discovered in a kindergarten in Bakshi, containing mortars, warheads, and anti-tank missiles.
IDF detains suspects in Jenin, West Bank
Early Saturday morning, IDF troops initiated a major operation to detain suspects in Jenin. Additionally, Israeli forces conducted overnight arrests of other individuals in various West Bank locations, including Hebron, Bethlehem, and areas south of Nablus.
Israeli air force hits southern Lebanese village - report
Walla reports that the Israeli Air Force is conducting strikes on the village of Kila in southern Lebanon, as per Al Jazeera's coverage in the region.
Israeli military aircraft hit sites in central Gaza
According to a Saturday morning report by Israeli media outlet Walla, the IDF air force struck targets in Gaza City and other locations in central Gaza.