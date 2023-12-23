IDF reports eliminating 8,000 terrorists in Gaza since October 7

Security services have detained over 700 terrorists in Gaza and have transferred them for further investigation Israel

Israeli army reserve colonel Olivier Rafovitch on Saturday told i24NEWS that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has killed 8,000 terrorists affiliated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. 2,000 of those are said to have been eliminated since the end of the truce at the end of November.

700 were stated detained by the IDF and Shin Bet and transferred to Israel for further investigation in Israel. Israeli security services aim to obtain the intelligence on strategic targets in the Strip.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1738311525973057717 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Hamas government has most recently claimed 20,057 killed and more than 50,000 wounded in the IDF ground operation.

Hamas figures, however, do not distinguish between civilians and terrorists, and do not specify the number of casualties resulting from failed rocket attacks by the Gaza terrorist groups, nor the number of people killed by the terrorists.

Read more stories like this >>

• As Gaza aid resolution passes at UN, Israel slams silence on Hamas atrocities, commends U.S. support >>

• Israeli doctors: Many of 30 released female hostages were assaulted in Gaza >>

• Hamas commander reveals group using children for terror activities >>