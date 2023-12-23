Video: IDF takes out Hamas arms czar

Hassan al-Atrash, killed in an air strike targeting the vehicle he was driving, oversaw the smuggling of weapons into the Gaza Strip

The Israeli military eliminated a senior Hamas official responsible for trade, production and procurement for the terror organization's military wing in an airstrike in southern Gaza's Rafah.

Hassan al-Atrash, killed in an air strike targeting the vehicle he was driving, oversaw the smuggling of weapons into the Gaza Strip; he was also involved in smuggling guns and munitions into the West Bank.