The IDF on Saturday announced the death of five more soldiers in Gaza battles, bringing the death toll from the ground operation to 144.

These are the latest Israeli fatalities:

Staff sergeant Nir Rafael Kananian, 20

Staff sergeant Birhanu Kassie, 22

Major (res.) Shay Termin, 26

Sergeant-Major (res.) Alexander Shpits, 41

Captain Oshri Moshe Butzhak, 22