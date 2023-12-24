IDF announces death of 8 soldiers, raising Gaza ground op toll to 152

Overall 12 soldiers died during the weekend

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced the death of eight more soldiers, bringing the death toll from the ground operation in Gaza to 152.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1738806803775840291 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The fatalities were named as follows:

Master Sergeant (res.) Nadav Issachar Farhi, 30

Master Sergeant (res.) Eliyahu Meir Ohana, 28

Sergeant first class (res.) Elyassaf Shoshan, 23

Sergeant first class (res.) Ohad Ashur, 23

Staff sergeant David Bogdanovskyi, 19

Staff sergeant Orel Bashan, 20

Staff sergeant Itamar Shemen, 21

Staff sergeant Gal Hershko, 20