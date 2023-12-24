Egypt puts forth a proposal for 'phased' hostage deal | LIVE UPDATES
Follow Day 79 of Israel's war against Hamas with our rolling report
U.S. President Joe Biden underscored that he did not call for a Gaza ceasefire in his latest conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.
"The leaders discussed Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to include its objectives and phasing," per the White House, as well as "the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages. They agreed to remain in regular consultation both directly and through their respective national security teams."
IDF strikes Hezbollah launch posts, other terror infrastructure in Lebanon after rocket fire at Israel
🚨Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities, the first of the day
🚨Rocket sirens activated in northern Israel
Egypt puts forth a proposal for 'phased' hostage deal - report
According to a report in the Arabic language Asharq Al-Awsat paper, the outline would see the release of 40 Israeli hostages in exchange for 2-3-week ceasefire, followed by the overhaul of Palestinian leadership, comprehensive prisoner swap and IDF withdrawal from Gaza.