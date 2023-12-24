Follow Day 79 of Israel's war against Hamas with our rolling report

U.S. President Joe Biden underscored that he did not call for a Gaza ceasefire in his latest conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

"The leaders discussed Israel’s military campaign in Gaza to include its objectives and phasing," per the White House, as well as "the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages. They agreed to remain in regular consultation both directly and through their respective national security teams."