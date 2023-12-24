'Too political': TikTok refuses to run Israeli hostage videos

The Chinese-owned media platform has been widely criticized for fostering an envinroment conducive to the spread of antisemitism in the aftermath of Oct 7

Israel's Hostages and Missing Persons Forum, a body tasked with raising awareness of the plight of Israeli abductees, tried to place paid advertisements on TikTok and was turned down by the Chinese-owned platform.

The Forum produces short video clips showing the lives of Israelis uppended by the Hamas onslaught on October 7, which saw the Palestinian jihadists (and ordinary Gazans) capture some 250 Israelis and foreign nationals; 110 were released, over 20 hostages were killed in Hamas captivity and an estimated 129 are still held in the Palestinian enclave.

While the clips play as promoted ads on such platforms as Facebook and X, the video-sharing app owned by China-based ByteDance deeming them "too political," turning them down, Fox News reported.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out, TikTok has been widely criticized for fostering an envinroment conducive to toxic hate and demonization of the only Jewish state in the world.

Last month a group of Jewish celebrities — including Sasha Baron Cohen, Amy Schumer and Debra Messing — decried antisemitism on the video social media platform, with the Borat creator charging that "what is happening at TikTok is it is creating the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis."