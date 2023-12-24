ICRC chief's statement 'shocking,' says group's former Israeli spox

The official told Israeli media that Israel and Hamas were equally responsible for the group's inability to reach the hostages in Gaza

The rhetoric of Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric — who claimed that Hamas and Israel were equally to blame for her organization's inability to access the Israeli hostages held by the Palestinan terror group — was "shocking," the group's former Israeli spokesperson told i24NEWS on Sunday.

"I watched this interview four times today and I couldn't believe what she said," the former Spokesperson of ICC Delegation in Israel Yehonatan Sabban.

Spoljaric told Israel's Channel 12 that “now Israel has to negotiate with Hamas through an intermediary, which is Qatar in this case. They must find this agreement so that we are let know where the hostages are because we currently don’t know where they are. We don’t know when and where to go to access them. That’s the simple fact. We cannot enforce this."

Asked by her interviewer whether allowing access to the hostages was the responsibility of Hamas or Israel, the official said "both."

The Red Cross has been widely criticized for its functioning during the hostage crisis, with its spokespeople struggling to answer questions regarding the apparent disparity between its mission, as outlined in its charter, and the lackluster nature of its efforts to reach and deliver medicine to the Israeli hostages.