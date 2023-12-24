Over the past 24 hours, IDF land, air and naval forces struck around 200 targets in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army said on Sunday that its soldiers located a weapons depot in the northern Gaza Strip, in which child-sized explosive belts and documents were located.

This depot, located in a civilian building near schools, a mosque and a medical clinic, contained dozens of mortar shells and hundreds of grenades.

During their operation in this area of ​​Palestinian territory, the soldiers identified a number of terrorists leaving a Hamas military compound, equipped with observation means. Ground forces directed an airstrike on the compound, neutralizing the individuals.

In Jabalya, troops eliminated seven more terrorists and destroyed four Hamas observation posts in the area, with aircraft and artillery support.

Separately, during a targeted raid on a military command center in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers discovered numerous weapons, including dozens of grenades and explosives.

