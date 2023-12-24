Anti-terror raid reveals weapons cache in Gaza schools

Among the findings were grenades, various firearms, RPG missiles, explosives, and a range of other military-grade equipment

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from the 401st Brigade, alongside the 13th Fleet fighters, conducted a targeted raid on schools in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

The operation, based on actionable intelligence, uncovered a shocking arsenal of weapons and explosives, turning educational institutions into hubs of terrorist activity.

During the raid, the forces neutralized terrorists who were hiding on the school compounds. Additionally, the IDF Unit 504's field investigators transferred dozens of terrorists for further interrogation.

The schools in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood were discovered to be harboring an extensive array of weaponry. Among the findings were grenades, various firearms, RPG missiles, explosives, and a range of other military-grade equipment.

The proximity of these weapon caches to mosques and residential buildings raises concerns about the terrorists' deliberate use of civilian infrastructure to shield their illicit activities.

IDF Spokesperson

Over the past 24 hours, IDF ground, air and naval forces struck approximately 200 targets in the Gaza Strip. As the operations continue, evidence surfaces of the extent Hamas utilized civilian infrastructure used for military purposes.