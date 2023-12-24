Egypt proposes multi-stage truce to resolve Israel-Hamas conflict

Soon after these reports surfaced, Netanyahu released a statement saying "we will continue to fight until the complete victory over Hamas"

Israeli officials have acknowledged a recent proposal from Egypt that aims to broker a truce and secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Gazan terrorists.

While initial reports suggested that Israel is open to considering the proposal, Prime Minister Netanyahu soon after released a statement in which he announced that the war in Gaza will be intensifying, until Hamas will 'no longer be a threat to Israel'

They Egyptian plan began with a humanitarian pause, extending over two to four weeks, during which hostilities would cease. In exchange, Israel would recieve 40 hostages, prioritizing vulnerable demographics such as women, minors, and elderly individuals, particularly those in poor health. Simultaneously, Israel would potentially release 120 Palestinian security prisoners falling within the same categories. This period would witness the withdrawal of Israeli tanks and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Following the initial ceasefire, the proposal includes an Egypt-sponsored "Palestinian national talk." The objective of this phase is to address longstanding divisions between key factions, notably the Palestinian Authority and the Hamas terror group. The talks aim to pave the way for the formation of a new government in the West Bank and Gaza, overseeing the reconstruction of Gaza and creating conditions conducive to Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections.

In the final stage, a comprehensive ceasefire would be established, leading to the release of the remaining Israeli hostages, including soldiers. In return, Israel would release an unspecified number of Palestinian security prisoners affiliated with Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. This stage also involves the withdrawal of Israeli forces from cities in the Gaza Strip, allowing displaced Gazans from the enclave's north to return to their homes.

Diplomatically, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has returned to Qatar after discussions in Cairo regarding the Egyptian proposal. Concurrently, a delegation from the Islamic Jihad is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials.

On Sunday evening, Netanyahu released a statement indicating this solution will not work.

He said, "we are intensifying the war in the Gaza Strip. We will continue to fight until absolute victory over Hamas. This is the only way to return our hostages, eliminate Hamas and ensure that Gaza will no longer be a threat to Israel."