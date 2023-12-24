WATCH: IDF reveals tunnel where 5 hostages' bodies were recovered

Within the two-story tunnel, IDF fighters located and rescued the bodies of five abductees from October 7

In a recent large-scale operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reveals footage from sprawling network of underground tunnels, constituting the northern headquarters of Hamas in the Jablia refugee camp, Gaza.

The operation found 5 bodies of hostages, and battles that led to the elimination of numerous Hamas terrorists and the seizure of a substantial cache of weapons.

This intricate underground facility, consisting of two levels, unfolded as a crucial hub for Hamas's combat operations.

The first level, approximately 10 meters deep, and the second, extending tens of meters below the surface, showcased an elaborate network of tunnels.

These passages were not only utilized for the management of combat activities but also for the covert movement of terrorists. Additionally, the tunnels housed weaponry and emergency living quarters deep within the military facility.

A notable revelation was the connection of this extensive tunnel network to a shaft leading directly to the residence of Ahmed A'Ndor, the commander of Hamas's northern division. Furthermore, the network strategically utilized the grounds of schools and hospitals as a shield, highlighting the sophisticated and strategic nature of the tunnels.

In a concentrated intelligence effort led by unit 504 in the intelligence wing, IDF fighters located and rescued the bodies of five abductees from October 7. The fallen soldiers, including Sergeant Ziv Dado, Sergeant Ron Sherman, Corporal Nick Beiser, Eden Zacharias, and Elia Toledano, were safely brought to an Israeli burial site.