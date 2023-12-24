Hamas policeman fatally shoots young Gazan seeking aid in Rafah, unrest and riots follow

An IDF Spokesperson released a phone conversation between a Gaza resident and an intelligence officer, showing the frustration many Gazans feel toward Hamas

A Hamas policeman shot and killed a young Gazan man in Rafah on Sunday as he was part of a group trying to access aid packages.

The chaos surrounding the aid distribution in the southern Gaza Strip has heightened tensions, leading to further unrest.

The victim, a member of the prominent Abu Burika family in southern Rafah, was attempting to secure aid packages when a Hamas policeman opened fire, unable to control the unruly crowd. The Abu Burika family, well-known in the region, has responded with threats of revenge against the responsible Hamas policeman and expressed their outrage by burning tires outside the local police station.

Last week, the Associated Press released a dramatic video capturing the looting of an aid truck by crowds in Rafah, where numerous refugees sought shelter amid ongoing conflict. The footage showed Gazans chasing and looting a truck carrying humanitarian supplies. The incident sheds light on the hunger and desperation faced by the displaced population, with reports indicating that 85% of Gaza's population, around 1.9 million Palestinians, have been displaced, struggling to find adequate food.

Amid these struggles, the IDF Spokesman in Arabic released a recording of a conversation between a Gaza resident and an intelligence officer, illustrating the deep frustration many Gazans feel toward Hamas and its governance.

The resident, expressing anger and despair, blamed Hamas for the dire situation, alleging that 'the organization has set the region back a century'.