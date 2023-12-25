IDF announces names of 2 soldiers killed in combat in Gaza

Deaths of Master Sgt. (res.) Nitai Meisels and Sgt. Rani Tamir raise the ground operation’s toll up to 156

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday released names of two soldiers killed fighting in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military’s toll in the ground operation is 156 fallen soldiers.

Master Sergeant (reservist) Nitai Meisels, 30, was from the city Rehovot in central Israel. He served in the 14th Armored Brigade.

Sergeant Rani Tamir, 20, was from the community of Ganei Am in central Israel. He was a part of the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

Over the past weekend, the IDF announced names of 14 soldiers who were killed during the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

