Hamas, PIJ refuse to end control of Gaza in exchange of complete ceasefire - report | LIVE UPDATES
As the ground operation against terrorists in Gaza goes on, hostilities are reported in northern Israel
Early on Monday, the 80th day of the Gaza war, Israeli fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including military compounds, terrorist infrastructure, and operational infrastructure.
The fighting in Gaza — sparked by the October 7 atrocities carried out by the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas and other Gazans — carried on apace.
Hamas and PIJ rejected Egyptian offer to end control of Gaza in exchange for a complete ceasefire - Reuters citing Egyptian sources
Maersk shipping company to resume sailing in the Red Sea after the announcement of the U.S.-led coalition operation in the region
In Christmas message, the Pope calls for ceasefire in Gaza and hostages release
Al Jazeera deletes a statement attributed to Sinwar
World champion gymnast Artem Dolgopyat to auction his medal won on October 7 to raise funds for the southern Israeli communities that suffered the Hamas's attack
WATCH: IDF raids, blows up Hamas weapons factory in Khan Yunis
Speaking from his underground bunker, Hamas leader Sinwar makes first statement since October 7 - report
Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre, said Hamas was facing a "fierce, violent and unprecedented battle" against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The terror chief said that his forces were "crushing" the IDF in Gaza. As a part of psychological warfare, he announced that Hamas hit 5,000 Israeli soldiers and killed a third of this number.
According to the IDF, Israeli toll in the ground operation is 156.
Iran denies U.S. claim it targeted tanker near India
A spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry on Monday called a U.S. claim that Iran had attacked a chemical ship near India "baseless". The Pentagon said on Saturday that a drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean.
Netanyahu: 'We will not stop until we achieve victory'
🚨Repeated rocket attacks from Gaza
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border area
The day's first rocket attack by Palestinian terrorists is on the Gaza border community of Reim.
IDF announces names of 2 soldiers killed in combat in Gaza
Deaths of Master Sgt. (res.) Nitai Meisels and Sgt. Rani Tamir raise the ground operation’s toll up to 156.