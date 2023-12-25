Speaking from his underground bunker, Hamas leader Sinwar makes first statement since October 7 - report

Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre, said Hamas was facing a "fierce, violent and unprecedented battle" against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The terror chief said that his forces were "crushing" the IDF in Gaza. As a part of psychological warfare, he announced that Hamas hit 5,000 Israeli soldiers and killed a third of this number.

According to the IDF, Israeli toll in the ground operation is 156.