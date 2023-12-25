World champion Artem Dolgopyat to auction his medal won on Oct. 7

'What is the status of a world champion worth if my country hurts? The state of Israel comes first for me,' said the gymnast

Ukrainian-born Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp on October 7 when the Israel-Hamas war broke out. Standing at the winners' podium with Israeli flag adorned with black ribbons, the athlete dedicated his victory to Israel.

He is now auctioning the prize to raise funds for the souther Israeli communities near the Gaza border that suffered Hamas's attack the most. "What is the status of a world champion worth if my country hurts? The state of Israel comes first for me," said Dolgopyat.

The athlete added that he is saying goodbye to the medal "without pain but with a lot of emotion." He stated that this prize was "the peak of [his] ambitions after the Olympic medal [won at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo]."

"But today I know that there is something even more important than that. I won't lie, it's not easy for me, but I feel that through the auction of the medal, I will be able to truly give back to the country that has given me so much."

Dolgopyat thanked his team for supporting the idea and everyone involved in bringing the auction to life.

