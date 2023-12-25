Al Jazeera publishes, then deletes, statement attributed to Sinwar

The Hamas leader's alleged first statement since the Oct 7 atrocity, which he enjineered, contains typical false claims

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Sunday published what it said was the first statement made by Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar since the October 7 massacre. The report, however, was soon deleted.

Sinwar, the architect of the October 7 massacre, said Hamas was facing a "fierce, violent and unprecedented battle" against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

With familiar bluster, the terror chief claimed that his forces were "crushing" the IDF in Gaza. As a part of psychological warfare, he falsely claimed that Hamas hit 5,000 Israeli soldiers and killed a third of this number.

According to the IDF, Israeli toll in the ground operation is 156.