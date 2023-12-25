Netanyahu: IDF to intensify Gaza offensive in coming days

The Israeli leader spoke after visiting soldiers in Gaza who implored him, he said, to not call time on the offensive until Hamas is finished

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the Gaza war was far from over and dismissed what he cast as false media speculation that his government might call a halt to fighting against Hamas.

"We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight, and we will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding," he told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a statement.

The statement comes as Palestinian terror groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad rejected an Egyptian offer entailing their relinquishing control of Gaza for ceasefire.